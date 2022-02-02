CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Down 24.3% This Week

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

