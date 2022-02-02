CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.