CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of CTS worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

