CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 98,447 shares.The stock last traded at $33.11 and had previously closed at $33.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. cut their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

