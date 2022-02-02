Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.77. Cue Health shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

