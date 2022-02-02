CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.0905

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $594.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00184312 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00377704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066964 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,736,146 coins and its circulating supply is 154,736,146 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

