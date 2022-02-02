CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.0944 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $637.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00189015 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00028875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00399871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070947 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,693,702 coins and its circulating supply is 154,693,702 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

