cVault.finance Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $95.46 million and $76,118.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9,546.15 or 0.25806680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116145 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.