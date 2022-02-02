CVR Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVI stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

