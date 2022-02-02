CVS Health (CVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVS opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

