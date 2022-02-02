CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.50 million and $651,209.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,981.05 or 0.99973046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00293715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00028515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

