Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $75,232.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $124.59 or 0.00336789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010064 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,675 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

