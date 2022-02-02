DA Davidson Lowers Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Neutral

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $13.26.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

