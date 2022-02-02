DA Davidson Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $124.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

