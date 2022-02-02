DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $30,422,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $15,728,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $14,745,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $14,745,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $9,142,000.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DALS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,205. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.