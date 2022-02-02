Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 7.4%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 8,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,151,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

