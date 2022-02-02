DAOventures Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $427,995.99 and approximately $15.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004954 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.