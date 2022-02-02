Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.63 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $188,294.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for $43.69 or 0.00118109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 85,745 coins and its circulating supply is 37,289 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

