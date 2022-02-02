Dash (DASH) Price Hits $95.79 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $95.79 or 0.00254492 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $121.08 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007781 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,561,058 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

