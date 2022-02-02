DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.32

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and traded as high as $108.00. DBS Group shares last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 60,256 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $3.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

