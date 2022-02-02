DCP Midstream (DCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

