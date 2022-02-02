DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $491,493.32

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 77.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. DDKoin has a market cap of $491,493.32 and $20,051.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 81.6% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00130082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010171 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006174 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004328 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

