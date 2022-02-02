Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $329.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.