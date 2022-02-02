DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $677.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.38 million and $677.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002830 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013581 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008694 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,630,232 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

