DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1,919.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015966 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008893 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,630,017 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

