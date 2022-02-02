DeepOnion Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1,919.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015966 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008893 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,630,017 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.