DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.10

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $215,117.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

