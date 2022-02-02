DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $955,005.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.07165378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.54 or 0.99947820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054303 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,517,340 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

