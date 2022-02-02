DeFiSocial Gaming Price Hits $687.32 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

