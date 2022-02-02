DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00305211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006985 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.32 or 0.01231392 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.