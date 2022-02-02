Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Denny’s worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

