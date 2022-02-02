Dev Protocol Trading Up 37.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.90 million and $81,060.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00543053 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

