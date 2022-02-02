Dexterra Group’s (DXT) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

TSE:DXT traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.55. 30,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,040. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.04 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

