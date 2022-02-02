dForce 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. dForce has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and $4.27 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00119558 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 376,645,530 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.