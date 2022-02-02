Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Tops $0.12

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $9.77 million and $967,628.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 81,340,159 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

