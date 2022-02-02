Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Plans $1.57 Semi-annual Dividend

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.5714 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo has raised its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Diageo has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $209.96. 325,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,123. Diageo has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diageo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

