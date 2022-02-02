DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,590,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 72,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DiDi Global stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 3.62. 472,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,737,379. DiDi Global has a 52-week low of 3.55 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.56.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

