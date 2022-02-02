DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Hits $15.89 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DIGG has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $85,266.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31,604.18 or 0.85272903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.