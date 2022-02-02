Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,087.00

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $644,702.01 and $15,087.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,431,029 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

