Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0008 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $809,383.27 and approximately $1,141.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

