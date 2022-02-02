DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.22 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $322.95 million and $4.22 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00253941 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007841 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

