DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.47% of DigitalBridge Group worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $180,729,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,822,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,589,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

