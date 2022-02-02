Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,623 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

