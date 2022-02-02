Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Up 3.9%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $73.85. 1,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 312,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

