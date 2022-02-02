Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 618,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DDL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 8,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

