Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Down 0%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.55. 10,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.