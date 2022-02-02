Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 3,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

