Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Shares Up 3%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04. 178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

