disBalancer Price Tops $0.40 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $89,088.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.80 or 0.07197357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.68 or 0.99684366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054433 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,972,623 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

