Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discovery in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Discovery by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Discovery by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

